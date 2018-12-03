Michigan State’s Nick Ward, left, pulls down a rebound against Iowa’s Luka Garza during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 90-68. (Al Goldis/Associated Press)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nick Ward made all 10 of his shots, scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 90-68 win over No. 18 Iowa on Monday night.

The Spartans (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) trailed for more than six minutes in the first half and were behind by as much as six points before a Ward-led surge gave them a 43-33 lead at halftime.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-2) missed 18 of 19 shots to open the second half.

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 14 points and had eight rebounds off the bench. Nick Goins scored 19, surpassing his combined points from the previous five games, and Joshua Langford added 14 for the Spartans.

Iowa’s Tyler Cook scored 15 points, Isaiah Moss had 13 points and Jordan Bohannon added 11.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 83, MORGAN STATE 45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 15 points each and Virginia won its eighth straight game.

Nine different Cavaliers scored during a 24-6 first-half burst that turned a 23-14 lead into a 47-20 runaway. Virginia (8-0) then kept the defensive clamps on the Bears, who didn’t make their third field goal of the second half until 1:57 remained.

Malik Miller and Victor Curry led the Bears (2-5) with seven points apiece. Morgan State was 5 for 28 (19.7 percent) from the field in the second half and missed all eight of its 3-point tries. For the game, the Bears shot 14 for 54 (25.9 percent).

NO. 11 FLORIDA STATE 83, TROY 67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — P.J. Savoy scored 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, and Florida State shook off a sluggish performance to put away Troy.

M.J. Walker added 14 points, while Trent Forrest had 13 points and five rebounds for the Seminoles (7-1), who committed 16 turnovers and had just 13 assists.

Troy (3-5) was worse, recording only 10 assists while committing 22 turnovers. Jordon Varnado scored 15 points and Darian Adams had 14.

NO. 12 WISCONSIN 69, RUTGERS 64

MADISON, Wis. — Ethan Happ scored 20 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 14 for Wisconsin in its Big Ten home opener.

Nate Reuvers finished with 10 points, and Happ, who scored 12 second-half points, shot 10 of 17 from the field as Wisconsin (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) closed out the win by hitting five of its last six shots.

Eugene Omoruyi scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (7-2, 0-2), who lost to a ranked opponent for the second straight game. Geo Baker and Peter Kiss added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Rutgers, which shot 13 of 32 in the second half.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.