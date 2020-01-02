Roderick Smith had 15 points for the Leathernecks (4-8, 1-1). Zion Young added 13 points. Kobe Webster had 12 points.
The 94 points were a season high for North Dakota State.
North Dakota State plays Northland at home on Sunday. Western Illinois plays South Dakota State on the road on Saturday.
