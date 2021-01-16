Anthony Tarke had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles (3-9, 2-1). Kyle Cardaci added 12 points.
DeJuan Clayton, whose 13.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Eagles, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.