Morgan State posted a season-high 28 assists on 42 field goals. Meanwhile, the Bears forced a season-high 27 turnovers, scoring 28 points on the other end.
Daryn Alexander had 14 points for the Division-III Seahawks.
Morgan State’s scheduled Saturday game against Howard University has been postponed by COVID-19 concerns in the Howard program.
