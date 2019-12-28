Harden became the first JSU player to post a double-double this season by posting 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Martin Roub added 14 points, Ty Hudson added another 12 and Derek St. Hilaire chipped in 10 points and three assists.
Antonio Gardner scored 12 points to lead Carver, which competes in the NCCAA. Marquel Gibbons and Terrance Boykin each added 11 points.
