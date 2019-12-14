For Warren, a freshman guard, the 16 points is a career-high, topping her previous best of four points. She had more points on Saturday than in her other four appearances (11). Church, a junior transfer from Michigan, topped her previous season high of 13.

After giving up the first five points of the game, the Blue Demons later took the lead at 10-7 on a 3-pointer by Stonewall. The bucket began a 7-minute stretch in which the Blue Demons scored 33 points and made 10 3-pointers. They led 40-22 after the first quarter and 67-42 at halftime.

The 40 points in one quarter and 67 in one half are both second-most in DePaul program history. DePaul had 12 steals in the first half.

Bekelja, with two minutes of court time, was the only DePaul starter to play in the second half and the Blue Demons finished with 71 bench points.

Jayla Crawford led Alabama State (3-6) with 20 points and Taylor Aikerson scored 14.

