Catto had 20 points for Florida Gulf Coast (7-16, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Warren finished with 18 points and Zach Scott added 11 points. Tracy Hector Jr. had eight rebounds.
Barnes had 19 points for the Dolphins (10-13, 3-5). David Bell added 10 points.
Florida Gulf Coast plays Liberty on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville matches up against North Alabama at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.