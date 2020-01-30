JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jalen Warren scored seven points in the final three-and-a-half minutes, including a jumper with five seconds left to give Florida Gulf Coast a 63-61 win over Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Warren hit a 3 with 3:24 left to put FGCU up 57-53 and Caleb Catto added a jumper before Destin Barnes sparked a Jacksonville comeback by knocking down a 3. Warren hit a pair of free throws, but Barnes came right back to hit a jumper and hit from beyond the arc with :17 left to tie the game.