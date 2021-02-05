Mervin James had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (10-5, 6-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Emanuel Littles added nine rebounds. C.J. Brim had seven rebounds.
Jamari Blackmon, the Lions’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, was held scoreless. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.