Chris Shelton had 19 points for Hampton (1-0), Edward Oliver-Hampton added 18 points and eight rebounds and Saheem Anthony had 14 points.
James Bishop scored a career-high 22 points and had seven assists for the Colonials. Matt Moyer added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14 points.
