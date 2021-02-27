Owen McCormack scored a career-high 22 points for the Blue Hose (7-15). Trevon Reddish added 17 points and eight rebounds. Rayshon Harrison had 13 points.
The Pirates improve to 2-1 against the Blue Hose this season. In the most recent matchup, Hampton defeated Presbyterian 62-57 on Feb. 12.
