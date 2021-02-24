DeShaun Wade had 15 points for the Lancers (11-15, 10-10), whose five-game win streak ended. Juan Munoz added 13 points. Heru Bligen and Zac Watson added 10 points apiece.
The Pirates leveled the season series against the Lancers. Longwood defeated Hampton 83-73 on Feb. 15.
