Oklahoma led 38-37 at halftime, Texas staying close with a 12-5 advantage in second-chance points. The Longhorns had more offensive rebounds (13) than Oklahoma had total rebounds (12). Oklahoma had eight steals among the Longhorns’ 12 first-half turnovers and scored 15 points after turnovers.
Lauren Ebo had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Texas (17-6, 7-5 Big 12), which has won two in a row after losing the previous three. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 14 points and Shay Holle added 10 for the Longhorns.
Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson — who went into the game averaging at least 18 points per game for Oklahoma — scored 16 and 13 points, respectively. Skyar Vann, the only other Sooners player averaging double-figures scoring (11.7), finished with four points on 2-of-9 shooting.
The loss knocked the Sooners (20-4, 9-3) out of a first-place tie with Iowa State.
Texas finished with a 45-23 rebounding advantage, with 23 coming on offense. There were 41 turnovers — Oklahoma with 21 and Texas with 20.
