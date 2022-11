BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Marques Warrick scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 89-49 win over the Cincinnati Clermont Cougars.

Northern Kentucky finished 20-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Norse averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 10.8 from the free throw line and 26.4 from deep.