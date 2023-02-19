Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Cleveland State after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-11, 12-5 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-11, 12-5 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -2; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 63-50 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 11-3 in home games. Cleveland State ranks seventh in the Horizon in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Tristan Enaruna leads the Vikings with 6.5 boards.

The Norse are 12-5 in conference matchups. Northern Kentucky ranks sixth in the Horizon shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Warrick is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 18.8 points. Sam Vinson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

