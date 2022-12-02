Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Robert Morris

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (3-5, 1-0 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-4, 1-0 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Marques Warrick scored 30 points in Northern Kentucky’s 77-73 overtime win against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Norse have gone 4-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Chris Brandon averaging 8.0.

The Colonials are 1-0 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is fifth in the Horizon scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Kahliel Spear averaging 8.0.

The Norse and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is scoring 22.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Northern Kentucky.

Enoch Cheeks is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 14.5 points for Robert Morris.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

