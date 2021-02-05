Northern Kentucky registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 23 assists.
DeAndre Gholston tied a career high with 24 points for the Panthers (7-7, 6-6). Josh Thomas added 13 points. Te’Jon Lucas had 12 points and six assists.
