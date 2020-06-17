Thomson threw for 3,216 yards and 27 touchdowns, and added another 619 yards rushing and 12 TDs last season.
He is a 2014 graduate of Auburn Riverside High School outside of Seattle and started his career at UNLV before transferring to Sacramento State.
“We’re really pleased that Kevin is returning to play for his hometown school,” Washington coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “He adds a lot of experience to our quarterbacks room and should help raise the level of competition for everyone.”
Thomson is expected to be in a competition for the starting job with returning players Jacob Sirmon and Dylan Morris and incoming freshman Ethan Garbers. Jacob Eason started last season for Washington in his only season playing for the Huskies.
