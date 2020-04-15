Pryor is a Seattle native who spent the past two years at North Idaho College, where the team was a combined 59-3 during his two seasons. Pryor, a 6-foot-4 point guard, averaged 16.8 points and 4.1 assistant per game last season.
“They’re both local talents that are proven winners, fierce competitors and guys that can’t wait to wear the purple and gold,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. “Erik is a big-time scoring guard who brings a toughness and grit every time he steps on the court. Nate is a true (point guard) who is a born leader that can run a team and he makes everyone around him better.”
