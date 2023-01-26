Washington and Arizona State host Washington

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arizona State Sun Devils (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -2.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces the Washington Huskies after Warren Washington scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 77-69 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Huskies have gone 9-4 at home. Washington ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 11.8 assists per game led by PJ Fuller averaging 2.9.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bajema is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10 points. Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

Frankie Collins is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

