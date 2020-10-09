Washington self-reported the violations in early 2019 to the NCAA. The school found the baseball program had impermissibly arranged for and paid $7,795 in airfare for 23 parents of 14 prospects.
The NCAA said three of the prospects later became athletes at the university and competed in games prior to the school seeking reinstatement. Therefore, the athletes competed while ineligible.
The NCAA said the violations occurred because of a lack of understanding between the baseball program and compliance office on whether the school could pay for parents’ travel. The NCAA only allows travel expenses for parents for football at the FBS level and men’s and women’s basketball.
