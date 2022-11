BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Keyon Menifield scored 26 points in Washington’s 78-67 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Washington went 17-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.