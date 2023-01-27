Washington fends off Arizona St. in 69-66 OT win

SEATTLE — Keion Brooks scored 22 points and Noah Williams scored 18 points and Washington led most of the way following a sluggish start to beat Arizona State 69-66 in overtime Thursday night.
Arizona State freshman Austin Nunez made three foul shots with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 54 after getting fouled by Brooks on a 3 attempt to tie it.
The Sun Devils built a 12-0 lead in a little more than the first five minutes before the Huskies unloaded outscoring Arizona State 20-4 in an almost 10-minute stretch. Cole Bajema made three 3s in a five-possession stretch for the Huskies for a 20-16 lead with 4:47 before halftime and Washington never trailed again.
Washington (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12) continued the offensive onslaught outscoring Arizona State 12-4 and led 32-20 at intermission.
Bajema scored 11 points for Washington, Keyon Menifield 10 and Braxton Meah had 11 rebounds.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a season-high 26 points for the Sun Devils and Collins 15.
Washington has won four of five following a five-game losing streak. The Sun Devils have lost three straight following a four-game win streak.
Arizona State (15-7, 7-4) travels to Washington State to play the Cougars on Saturday. Washington hosts No. 6 Arizona on Saturday.
