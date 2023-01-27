Washington fends off Arizona St. in 69-66 OT win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — Keion Brooks scored 22 points and Noah Williams scored 18 points and Washington led most of the way following a sluggish start to beat Arizona State 69-66 in overtime Thursday night. Frankie Collins missed two late 3-point attempts for the chance to tie it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Williams started overtime with a jump shot and a pair of foul shots wrapped around Brooks’ 3-pointer and the Huskies led all the way in overtime.

Arizona State freshman Austin Nunez made three foul shots with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 54 after getting fouled by Brooks on a 3 attempt to tie it.

The Sun Devils built a 12-0 lead in a little more than the first five minutes before the Huskies unloaded outscoring Arizona State 20-4 in an almost 10-minute stretch. Cole Bajema made three 3s in a five-possession stretch for the Huskies for a 20-16 lead with 4:47 before halftime and Washington never trailed again.

Washington (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12) continued the offensive onslaught outscoring Arizona State 12-4 and led 32-20 at intermission.

Bajema scored 11 points for Washington, Keyon Menifield 10 and Braxton Meah had 11 rebounds.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a season-high 26 points for the Sun Devils and Collins 15.

Washington has won four of five following a five-game losing streak. The Sun Devils have lost three straight following a four-game win streak.

Arizona State (15-7, 7-4) travels to Washington State to play the Cougars on Saturday. Washington hosts No. 6 Arizona on Saturday.

