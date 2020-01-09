STANFORD, Calif. — Washington guard Quade Green was ruled academically ineligible by the school on Thursday and will miss the rest of the regular season.

Green will miss all games during winter quarter but will still be eligible to practice with the team. Should he regain his academic standing, Green could potentially return in late March depending on whether Washington plays in a postseason tournament and how far it advances. Winter quarter at the school is scheduled to end on March 20, the week the NCAA Tournament begins.