But the loss of Green is a huge blow to Washington’s NCAA Tournament hopes. He was averaging 11.6 points and led the team in assists while starting 14 of 15 games. Green’s 79 assists are 42 more than any other player on the Huskies roster. He also leads the Huskies in 3-point shooting at nearly 45%.
Green started his career at Kentucky before transferring halfway through last season. He was given a waiver by the NCAA to begin playing at the start of this season.
