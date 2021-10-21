Washington’s five transfers all need to be immediate contributors. Emmitt Matthews Jr. started 55 games the past two seasons at West Virginia. Daejon Davis averaged 10.2 points over four seasons at Stanford but was limited his final year because of injury. Terrell Brown Jr. starred at Seattle before transferring to Arizona for one season and then returning to his hometown to play for the Huskies. P.J. Fuller started 18 games last season at TCU before choosing to return to his hometown.