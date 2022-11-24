Washington holds off Fresno State, 62-57 at Wooden Legacy

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Keion Brooks scored 16 points and Washington held off Fresno State to take a 62-57 win in the first game of the Wooden Legacy tournament on Wednesday night.
Washington advances to Thursday’s championship game.
The Huskies (4-1) converted 22 of 58 from the field (37.9%).
Isaih Moore led Fresno State (1-3) with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25