Washington hosts conference rival USC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

USC Trojans (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -1.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans visit Keion Brooks Jr. and the Washington Huskies on Friday. The Huskies are 7-2 on their home court. Washington is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 70.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Trojans are 2-0 in Pac-12 play. USC ranks fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Luttinen is shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging six points. Brooks is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

Advertisement

Drew Peterson is averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article