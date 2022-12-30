Washington hosts conference rival USC

USC Trojans (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12)
The Trojans are 2-0 in Pac-12 play. USC ranks fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Luttinen is shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging six points. Brooks is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Washington.
Drew Peterson is averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.
