Washington Huskies start season at home against the Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats at Washington Huskies
Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -13.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies host the Weber State Wildcats in the season opener.
Washington went 17-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.
Weber State went 13-7 in Big Sky action and 8-5 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.