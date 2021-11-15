The last time Washington was left looking for a replacement after a coach was fired was in 2008, when the program was at its lowest point in modern history. Tyrone Willingham had left Washington in a shambles after an 0-12 season and the youthful energy of Steve Sarkisian was the elixir the Huskies needed to return to respectability. Within two years, Sarkisian had Washington back in a bowl game and, while the Huskies plateaued under Sarkisian and there were some off-field concerns, he set the table for Petersen, who arrived in 2014.