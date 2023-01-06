Washington leads California Baptist over Utah Tech 72-58

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Scotty Washington scored 17 points to guide California Baptist to a 72-58 victory over Utah Tech on Thursday night.
The Trailblazers (9-7, 1-2) by Tanner Christensen’s 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jacob Nicolds added 15 points and Isaiah Pope scored 13.
NEXT UP
Up next for Cal Baptist is a Saturday matchup with New Mexico State on the road, while Utah Tech hosts SFA on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.