After Hofstra led 61-53 with 7 minutes to go San Jose State closed with a 26-10 run, at one point making seven consecutive field goals in a 12-0 spurt.

Eli Pemberton had 23 points for the Pride. Jalen Ray added 13 points. Desure Buie had 13 points and seven assists.

San Jose State plays Portland at home on Sunday. Hofstra faces Monmouth at home on Saturday.

___

___

