“We are aware of an interaction between head coach Jimmy Lake and a student-athlete during the first half of Saturday’s game,” athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “We have high expectations of the conduct of our coaches and we are working to gather more information on this matter.”
Asked about it after the game, Lake said he did not hit Fuavai and was trying to get him away from Redd before it could become a penalty.
“I separated him. I did not strike him. I separated him,” Lake said.
The rivalry matchup had chippy moments throughout and players from both teams had to be separated on the field at the conclusion.
