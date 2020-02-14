YOUTH MOVEMENT: Washington has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Huskies points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH CHRIS: Chris Smith has connected on 31 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Bruins are 1-11 when opponents score more than 68 points.

TWO STREAKS: Washington has dropped its last six road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 67.7 points during those contests. UCLA has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 62.

STINGY DEFENSE: Washington has held opposing teams to 37.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Huskies have allowed 38.8 percent from the field over their seven-game losing streak, however.

