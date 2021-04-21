Despite playing just three games last fall, Tupuola-Fetui was a revelation in his first season as a starter for the Huskies. He had seven sacks and 13 tackles. He also forced and recovered one fumble.
The loss of Tupuola-Fetui is another big blow for Washington’s defense heading into the 2021 season. The Huskies previously announced that outside linebacker Laiatu Latu was forced to medically retire this offseason due to a neck injury.
