Washington names Michael Penix Jr. starting QB for opener

SEATTLE — Washington is going with Michael Penix Jr. as its starting quarterback for the season opener against Kent State, coach Kalen DeBoer said Tuesday. Penix, a transfer from Indiana, had been considered the leader for most of the offseason in the competition with Dylan Morris and Sam Huard. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “He’s just had a really great camp and he’s been consistent from the time spring ball started to where he’s at now,” DeBoer said. “He’s done a great job earning it.”

Penix, who is a junior in eligibility, had an injury-filled career at Indiana before deciding to transfer after last season.

Penix knows DeBoer’s system the best after having played for him in 2019 with the Hoosiers. As a freshman, Penix threw for 10 touchdowns in just six games before injuries took over. Penix has never played more than six games in a season.

“I just wanted to be somewhere where I felt like I’d be comfortable and be able to become a better person and become a better player, and I felt like this was definitely a spot,” Penix said. “Being under coach DeBoer once already I know some of the things that he brought to the table and the way he wants things to run and I wanted to be a part of that.”

DeBoer said Morris would be the primary backup with Huard serving as the third-string QB. Morris started 15 games the past two seasons, but got the blame for an offense that underperformed last season.

Huard arrived at Washington as a highly touted recruit with significant family ties to the program. He made his first career start against Washington State in the Apple Cup last season and struggled.

