Ahmed played in 39 games overall and finished with 2,016 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.
“I want to thank Salvon for all of the hard work he has put in, both on and off the field,” Washington coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “He was a great example of what Husky Football is all about, and I’m sure that he’ll have plenty of success in the future.”
Ahmed is the third Washington offensive player to declare early for the NFL draft, joining quarterback Jacob Eason and tight end Hunter Bryant.
