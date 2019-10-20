Williams took the opening kickoff and raced untouched to the end zone. Kairee Robinson’s 15-yard touchdown catch tied it about 90 seconds later before Matt Araiza made field goals of 41 and 27 yards in the second quarter to make it 13-7 at halftime.

AD

Matt Mercurio’s 25-yard field goal capped a 14-play, 68-yard drive by San Jose State (3-4, 1-3 Mountain West) to open the second half but Washington scored on a 1-yard run before Jasmin’s TD gave the Aztecs a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

AD

San Diego State (6-1, 3-1) has won three straight overall and seven in a row against the Spartans.

The Aztecs limited San Jose State to just 54 yards rushing and dominated the time-of-possession battle 40:22 to 19:38.

Josh Love was 19-of-36 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for the Spartans.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD