Washington State: Coach Mike Leach, the subject of much speculation, agreed to a one-year contract extension last week that would keep him in Pullman through 2024.
LAST TIME
The teams have never met.
BOWL HISTORY
Air Force: The Falcons are playing in their first bowl game since 2016.
Washington State: The Cougars have an 8-7 bowl record. They beat Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl last season.
