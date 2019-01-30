PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State and coach Mike Leach have agreed on a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2023 season.

The school said Wednesday that Leach will be paid $3.75 million in 2019, and $4 million per year the following four years. Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000 following the 2020 season.

Leach guided Washington State to an 11-2 record last season, the most wins in program history. He is the only WSU coach to lead the Cougars to four straight bowl games.

In all, Leach has produced 49 victories, which ranks third in program history, in his seven years at the helm in Pullman.

Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys agreed to a three-year contract through the 2021 season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.