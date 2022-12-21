Washington State Cougars and the George Washington Colonials play in Honolulu, Hawaii

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Washington Colonials (6-4) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12) Honolulu; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The George Washington Colonials and the Washington State Cougars square off at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Cougars are 4-4 in non-conference play. Washington State averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Colonials are 6-4 in non-conference play. George Washington scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% for Washington State.

James Bishop is averaging 22.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.9 points for George Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

