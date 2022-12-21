Washington State Cougars and the George Washington Colonials play in Honolulu, Hawaii

George Washington Colonials (6-4) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12)
The Colonials are 6-4 in non-conference play. George Washington scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% for Washington State.
James Bishop is averaging 22.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.9 points for George Washington.
