Washington State Cougars play the Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies (10-2) vs. Washington State Cougars (5-7, 0-2 Pac-12) Honolulu; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -3.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies and the Washington State Cougars square off in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Cougars have a 5-5 record in non-conference games. Washington State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Mouhamed Gueye paces the Cougars with 7.9 boards.

The Aggies are 10-2 in non-conference play. Utah State ranks fourth in the MWC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.8 points. TJ Bamba is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Akin is averaging 12.9 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies. Steven Ashworth is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

