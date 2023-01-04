Washington State faces Arizona State on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Washington State travels to Arizona State looking to break its four-game road slide. The Sun Devils have gone 6-1 at home. Arizona State is third in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Warren Washington leads the Sun Devils with 7.1 boards.

The Cougars have gone 1-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Sun Devils and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Cambridge is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals. DJ Horne is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

TJ Bamba is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cougars. Justin Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

