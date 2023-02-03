Washington State faces No. 9 UCLA following Gueye's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington State Cougars (10-14, 5-8 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 9 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 31 points in Washington State’s 80-70 loss to the USC Trojans. The Bruins are 12-0 on their home court. UCLA leads the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Cougars are 5-8 in Pac-12 play. Washington State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

TJ Bamba is averaging 14.2 points for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

