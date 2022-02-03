The Cougars are 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Washington State is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 5.1.
The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Cardinal won the last meeting 62-57 on Jan. 13. Spencer Jones scored 16 points points to help lead the Cardinal to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Brandon Angel is shooting 43.2% and averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.
Michael Flowers is averaging 12.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.
Cougars: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.