LARAMIE, Wyo. — Graduate transfer Gardner Minshew threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State gained a 41-19 season-opening win over Wyoming Saturday.

Minshew, who transferred from East Carolina, completed 38 of 57 attempts.

He had TD passes of 2 yards to James Williams, 6 yards to Max Borghi and 7 yards to Easop Winston. Minshew threw one interception.

Cougar coach Mike Leach had kept his starting quarterback a secret until the game started.

Williams rushed 16 times for 82 yards and one score for Washington State (1-0). He also caught 10 passes for 53 yards.

Wyoming (1-1) was led by Nico Evans, who ran for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys offense was limited to 206 total yards, including just 67 passing yards.

Wyoming led 16-13 at the half but managed only a 30-yard field goal in the second half.

The Cowboys hurt themselves with penalties, committing 13 infractions for 109 yards.

THE TAKEWAY

Washington State: Entered the game having lost seven straight season-openers played on the road. The Cougars’ last season-opening win on the road was in 2004 when they beat New Mexico 21-17.

Wyoming: The Cowboys have lost 13 straight games against Power 5 conference opponents. Their last victory against a Power 5 team was in 2007 when they beat Tennessee 13-7.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Home opener next Saturday against San Jose State. The Cougars were 7-0 at home last season

Wyoming: Play their second road game of this season when they visit Missouri on Saturday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools in football.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.