Dickert is the first major hire for new Washington State coach Nick Rolovich. Dickert spent the past three seasons as a defensive coach at Wyoming, including last season as the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.

“I am so pumped about this hire. I’ve been following Jake and his coaching career for a long time. We have competed against him the past couple years and his defenses play tough, they play physical and they play as one,” Rolovich said. “Jake came highly recommended from a number of coaches around the country and he has been very successful in recruiting and developing players from this area of the country.”