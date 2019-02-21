Washington State guard Ahmed Ali, left, and guard Viont’e Daniels celebrate during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in Pullman, Wash., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Washington State won 76-74. (Young Kwak/Associated Press)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Robert Franks scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds as Washington State held off Colorado 76-74 on Wednesday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

CJ Elleby added 18 points with eight rebounds and Marvin Cannon scored 13 points for Washington State (11-15, 4-9 Pac-12).

Tyler Bey had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado (16-10, 7-7). Evan Battey added 13 points with seven rebounds.

Bey made two free throws to give the Buffaloes a 74-73 lead with 1:51 left. But Isaiah Wade answered with a tip-in after several Cougar misses around the rim, and he added a free throw with 10 seconds left for the final margin.

McKinley Wright IV missed a 3-pointer in transition with 0.5 seconds remaining but Colorado maintained possession, leading to a missed 3 by Schwartz to end the game.

BIG PICTURE:

Colorado: The loss snaps a five-game winning streak. It comes at a bad time with multiple teams competing for the top-four spots in the Pac-12.

Washington State: The Cougars have won three of their last four games.

UP NEXT:

Colorado: The Buffaloes will play at Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Utah on Saturday.

