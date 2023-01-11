Washington State hosts Cal after Clayton's 26-point showing

California Golden Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12)
The Cougars have gone 4-2 at home. Washington State is second in the Pac-12 shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Jabe Mullins shooting 51.4% from 3-point range.
The Golden Bears are 2-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Cougars and Golden Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 14 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Cougars. TJ Bamba is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.
Clayton averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc. Devin Askew is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.
Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.