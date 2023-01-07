Washington State plays No. 5 Arizona on 5-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington State Cougars (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -13; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will aim to break its five-game road skid when the Cougars visit No. 5 Arizona. The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Arizona is the best team in the Pac-12 with 17.5 fast break points.

The Cougars are 1-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is second in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 3.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jabe Mullins averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

