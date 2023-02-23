Washington State visits Stanford, aims to break road slide

Washington State Cougars (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12)
The Cougars are 8-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is averaging 8.3 points and six rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.
Justin Powell is averaging 10.6 points for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games for Washington State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Cougars: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.