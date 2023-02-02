Washington State visits USC after Ellis' 31-point game

Washington State Cougars (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12)
The Cougars are 5-7 in Pac-12 play. Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for USC.
TJ Bamba is averaging 14.6 points for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.