Washington State visits USC after Ellis' 31-point game

Washington State Cougars (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -6.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 31 points in USC’s 77-64 victory against the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans have gone 10-1 in home games. USC has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 5-7 in Pac-12 play. Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for USC.

TJ Bamba is averaging 14.6 points for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

